MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The case against a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of University Hospital will go to a grand jury.

22-year-old Algernon Grayson was in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. During that hearing, a Mobile Police Department homicide detective testified about the evidence they uncovered during the investigation.

According to the detective, the victim was at the hospital parking lot early Easter Sunday morning because he knew one of the victims of a double homicide that happened in Prichard about 45 minutes earlier.

The victim, 42-year-old Robert McMillan, got into an argument with a woman in the parking lot before he was shot.

There was a crowd of people in the parking lot that morning after the shooting in Prichard. According to testimony, the suspect came ‘out of nowhere’ and started shooting McMillan.

The detective told the court they were able to identify Grayson as the suspect using surveillance video from the hospital, as well as from the Lotus gentleman’s club in Prichard.

According to court testimony, Grayson was wearing an outfit with orange jeans. He was wearing the same outfit at Lotus and in the parking lot of University Hospital.

The detective testified seeing Grayson on surveillance video from Lotus going into the club around 2:30 a.m., before leaving at 3:42 a.m. At 3:55 a.m., two men were shot in the 300 block of South Wilson Avenue, which is in the same area as Lotus. The argument between McMillan and the woman in the parking lot of University Hospital happened at 4:34 a.m., and the shots were fired at 4:45 a.m.

Detectives say you can see Grayson running toward the two arguing in the surveillance video. They were able to identify him by what he was wearing.

According to detectives, they interviewed Grayson about the night of the shooting. He told detectives he was wearing all black and was not at Lotus that evening, nor did he go check on his cousin at the hospital. When detectives showed him a picture from surveillance video at Lotus wearing orange pants, detectives testified he answered, “that’s my lookalike, you know everyone has a twin.”

Detectives say phone records also show he was at Lotus around 3:15 a.m.

McMillan was shot 4 times and a total of 12 shots were fired in the parking lot of University Hospital.

The detective testified McMillian knew one of the victims of the Prichard double homicide, detectives said one of the victims was his son’s best friend.