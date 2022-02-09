Prichard, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents are outraged after a report came to light showing Prichard Water Board members spending millions of dollars in credit charges over a three-year period. The former manager’s attorney is speaking out now.

Most of the charges, including those luxury purchases at Louis Vuitton and Gucci were by the former manager Nia Bradley. Her attorney Jason Darley said he’s not blind to how this looks, but said she left the job last year and hasn’t been charged with anything yet. ” I would just caution people, things aren’t always what them seem when they first come to light.” said Darley.

He said the travel spending was legitimate and some of those questionable purchases could be part of Bradley’s compensation, or were authorized.

“The optics are good when you look at what may be luxury items,” said Darley. “But you have to look at what’s authorized and what’s not authorized may be an issue and so that’s what the legal process is and what the investigation is for.”

But State Rep. Napoleon Bracy, whose District encompasses portions of Prichard, isn’t buying it. “I think it was a total misuse of public’s trust.” Bracy said “That’s total BS, to think that a person who has a job making $150,000 a year and need to supplement their income with luxury items like Gucci and Louis Vuitton and things like that I think is ridiculous.”

Bracy said most of Prichard Water’s customers are senior citizens on fixed-income who already have high bills. “They’re living the lifestyle of the rich and famous while these people are suffering it’s just a horrible thing and I feel these people should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Bracy.

Darley, understand Bracy’s concerns with how spending charges could affect fixed-income residents. “Any expenditures in that community that they are struggling to make ends meet with expensive utility bills is going to be subject to scrutiny,” said Darcy.