MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile and Baldwin County have always been together in Alabama congressional District 1.

That could change when the Alabama legislature gets together next week to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that Alabama must create a second majority-black district. Due to demographics and the political necessity to protect long-tenured members of Congress, south Alabama is likely to see major changes.

Most of the proposals filed before the special session are variations of the same theme. They would take parts of north Mobile County, Prichard, and parts of the City of Mobile into the 2nd District, which would be the state’s new majority-black district. The first district would then likely reconfigure, running east, all the way to the Georgia state line.

“It’s a lose, lose, for everybody,” said Bradley Byrne. He served seven years in Congress representing District 1 and now heads the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. Byrne says trying to represent both the Gulf Coast and the Wiregrass would be tough.

“Frankly, they don’t have a lot in common with one another,” Byrne said. “So, someone’s going to lose in that scenario, and my prediction is it would be both the Mobile area and the Dothan area.”

If District 1 is reconfigured, and someone from the Wiregrass were to win, Byrne says it could be devastating for Mobile and Baldwin Counties

“It could have an impact on our shipyard,” he said. “It could have an impact on some of the money we generate for grants for special projects like the I-10 bridge. It could impact the University of South Alabama negatively.”

In an east-west running District 1, two second-term Republicans could be pitted against one another: Mobile’s Jerry Carl and Barry Moore of Enterprise. Mobile-based political consultant Jon Gray, however, predicts Moore will stay in District 2, even if it becomes majority black

“They’re not going to put two congressional members in the same district and let them fight that out,” Gray said. “They’re going to do it in such a way that Barry Moore’s house stays in District 2 and Jerry Carl’s house stays in District 1.

But Gray says it’s almost certain Mobile County will be split. That makes it possible that two congressmen could be from Mobile-Baldwin, but Byrne says even that isn’t desirable.

“Some people say, ‘well then you’d have two congressmen!’ It’s not the way it works,” Byrne explained. “You need someone who is focused on your needs.”

Byrne hopes Mobile and Baldwin Counties stay intact.

“That’s a manageable district,” he said. “We just have to hope when the legislature gets together next week and starts looking, they understand the need for us to keep this community of interest together.”

The legislature must have a new map by Friday July 21. That configuration will then have to be approved by the federal court. The new map would be in place for the state’s primary election next March.