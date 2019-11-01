New ‘Cinedome’ to debut at the Exploreum this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of the Exploreum in downtown Mobile are in for a treat this weekend.

The Exploreum Science Center is opening its new Cinedome theater to the public on Saturday.

The official title of the theater is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Digital Dome Theater.

Here’s some background information on the new theater from the folks at the Exploreum:

The Exploreum Science Center is proud to announce a groundbreaking new partnership with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in the digital upgrade of its Dome Theater. Working with D3D, a nationally recognized company based in Evanston, Illinois, the Exploreum will make a huge leap from its current state as a film-based theater into a digital laser-based Giant Screen Dome theater. In addition to a drastically upgraded visual experience, the theater will be getting a near top to bottom overhaul in other areas as well. A state-of-the-art sound system will be installed during the conversion process delivering enhanced audio equal to that of the new visuals. Upgraded seating and new flooring will be installed as well as an all new lighting system, resulting in a nearly brand new theater.