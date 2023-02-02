SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more Mobile County teens face charges in the THC-infused candy investigation that began when students at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes got sick from reportedly eating the candy last week, according to Semmes Police.

A 15-year-old is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. A 17-year-old is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said he does not expect to make any more arrests or to file any more charges in this case.

On Wednesday, Terrian Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with distributing/selling drugs to minors. Friend said Williams bought THC-infused Fruity Pebbles bars online and brought them to school.

Last week, officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old is facing fraud charges after allegedly taking pictures of credit card numbers while working at a McDonald’s in West Mobile. The teenager allegedly used those cards to buy THC gummies and candy.

MCSO said four students ate THC edibles and got sick. One of the students had to be hospitalized.