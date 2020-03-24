New charges filed in 2016 Mobile double murder that resulted in mistrial

Anthony Ford Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New charges have been filed in a double murder from 2016.

Anthony Nathaniel Ford Jr. was arrested Monday on a secret grand jury indictment on capital murder charges.

The deadly shooting happened outside the PNC Bank on St. Stephens Road in October 2016. Ford was tried for the murders, but his case resulted in a mistrial.

The case was recently presented to the grand jury, which decided to indict on the new charges.

Ford is due in court for a bond hearing on Thursday, March 26.

