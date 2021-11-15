New charges filed against Mobile County child pornography suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New charges have been filed against a man already accused of possessing child pornography in Mobile County.

Joseph Franklin Smith, 46, was initially arrested in January 2020 on a single count of possessing obscene material depicting someone under 17 engaging in sexual acts.

According to court documents, the case went to a grand jury, which in July 2021 indicted Smith on a second count of possession and a new count of producing obscene matter involving a person under 17.

Smith is also now facing a count of aggravated criminal surveillance. The documents allege he watched a person in a bathroom without that person’s consent for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Smith was booked into Metro Jail at around 9 a.m. Monday on the new charges. He was released on bond about an hour later.

Jail records show Smith lived in Mobile when he was first arrested in 2020. He now lists an address in Deport, Texas as his residence.