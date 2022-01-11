New changes come as Detroit Lions and New York Jets coach this year’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Jan. 11 that the Detroit Lions and New York Jets will serve as the coaching staff for this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

This will be the first time in 42 years that the New York Jets will coach the Senior Bowl. The Detroit Lions are returning to the Senior Bowl after only two years, but this Bowl will be different from the rest.

Head Coaches will serve as advisors while their assistant coaches fill bigger leadership roles. For this bowl, the running backs coach will serve as head coach while the secondary coach will fill the role of Defensive Coordinator, according to a news release from the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

In addition to the leadership changes, four coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will help coach this year’s Senior Bowl. The new initiative was created to strengthen the ties between HBCU coaches and NFL decision-makers.

This year’s bowl also brings in new opportunities for four Mobile natives.

Neil Farell, Jalen Tolbert, Roger McCreary and Velus Jones Jr. will play in this year’s Senior Bowl in the hopes of getting a spot in the NFL drafts.

This year, the The Lions own the No. 2 pick, while the Jets own Nos. 4 and 10.

The year’s Senior Bowl will be held Feb. 5 at the Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama’s campus in Mobile.