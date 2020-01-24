New Brewery in Downtown Mobile called Braided River Brewing Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All you beer lovers out there, there is a brand new brewery opening in Downtown Mobile.

Braided River Brewing Company is opening up at 420 Saint Lewis street in downtown. When you walk in you’ll notice how bright and vibrant the structure is as it was an old Chevy dealership back in the 30s. They have showroom windows, brick walls and tile floors making the atmosphere something like you’ve never seen before.

The craft brews here are the perfect balance of crisp and smooth. They are featuring 4 craft brews until the grand opening on February 1st!

News 5 Colleen Peterson met with the owner, David Nelson, about the type of experience locals can get here. He explained all of the unique, craft beers you can get at his brewery.

He explained, “ We are focusing on just really flavorful craft beer that’s great for the hot, humid mobile weather.”

LATEST STORIES: