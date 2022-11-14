MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at the University of South Alabama might notice faster internet speeds.

Faculty members and AT&T representatives held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon on USA’s campus to celebrate the launch of their cell towers, disguised as streetlights, added to the campus. The new tower is by the Student Center.

Glyn Agnew, Regional Director with AT&T Alabama Legislative Affairs, said AT&T is happy to partner with the University of South Alabama as this is part of AT&T’s project to use streetlights to help boost 5G connectivity.

“This is going to boost the capacity for students, faculty, and staff,” said Agnew. “We were just testing it a while ago, and we were getting 200 megabytes downloaded.”

The tower currently supports 5G speeds. President of the University of South Alabama, Jo Bonner, said the speed is noticeable and will help students on campus.

“There’s probably someone watching on their cellphone right now, this newscast. WKRG,” said Bonner. “That eats up a lot of data. Towers like this make that a lot easier to come by.”

Current students and AT&T users such as Kerri Jones are happy the cell tower is coming to the school to help her complete online tasks quicker.

“It’ll definitely help getting research done,” said Jones. “Getting any assignments that are due done. Anything that needs to be done on the internet because everything’s on the internet.”

The University plans to have ten fully serviced towers on campus by Spring 2023.