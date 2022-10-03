Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they have made a new arrest in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021.

Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury indictment, Gaylord is accused of intentionally killing Bradley Nall. The indictment also said Gaylord attempted to steal the property of Nall by using force or threatening to use force.

On Jan. 30, 2021, police found Nall, 21, shot to death in his car on Randlett Drive around 3:30 a.m. At the time, Mary Butler, 18, and Selena Tisdale, 19, and Demarcus Reynolds, 23, were arrested and charged in connection with the murder.