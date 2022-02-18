MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new aquatic center could be coming to Mobile to be used by Mobile County Public School System students, if the system backs funding.

Eight out of the 12 of Mobile County public high schools sponsor competitive swimming teams, yet none of those athletes have access to a pool of their own. But that could be changing soon with a new proposal from the county commission asking the school system to consider fronting $5 million dollars to pay for part of the center.



County Commissioner Connie Hudson is pushing for the facility as she presented the formal proposal this week, we spoke to her Friday. “There’s mutual interest, the high schools have swim teams and they’re very very limited on where they can practice, and hold meets because of the facilities and they’re fewer and fewer.” she said.



Bishop State’s pool is one of those facilities that’s been used, but there is limited space and limited timeslots. Parents like John King and Darryl Gomien say this new development would eliminate all of that….and give something for the kids to look forward to “As everybody ages up the more there is a need for a swimming pool and so were looking forward to it because there’s just not a lot of places left.” Gomien said. “we go to all of these other facilities in Birmingham and Huntsville, great facilities so they are going to be very excited.” King said.



The proposed aquatic center would be located here next to the County’s soccer complex off Halls Mill equipped with 25-meter indoor pool, a warm-up pool and locker-restroom facilities.



Construction cost sits at $12 to $15 million. the land has been purchased, designs have been made and they Already have 5 million secured in county funds…the next step is to get the school board…on board.”5 million dollars would put us so much closer, and I think that it would open the door to the rest of the money that’s needed.” Hudson said.

Construction would take about ten months to complete, and they hope to be operational by 2024.

There are long-term plans to expand the center once it’s built that would include an additional 50-meter outdoor swimming pool and even a possible private-publicly run water park.