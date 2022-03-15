UPDATE: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and David Clarke, president and CEO of Visit Mobile, took to the podium at about 12:15 p.m. to talk about the new app designed to match job seekers with hospitality job openings in Mobile.

Clarke talked about how many hospitality workers left the business during COVId-19 and how important it is to bring people back into the business to support Mobile tourism. Clarke also touted the application’s features that help match job seekers with job openings.

Clarke said workinmobile.com can connect job seekers with a wide-range of jobs in the hospitality business.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile, will announce the launch of a new app that will match job seekers to job openings in Mobile’s hospitality industry.

The Tuesday news conference is set to immediately follow the City Council meeting at Mobile Government Plaza. The app, workinmobile.com, is intended “to promote hospitality as a career and, in turn, help local hotels recover more quickly from the lingering effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the workforce,” according to a news release from the city.

WKRG will attend the news conference and plans to live stream the event, barring any breaking news that causes us to shift resources elsewhere. You can watch that livestream here, on our live news event stream page, and on the WKRG News 5 Facebook page.