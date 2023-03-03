MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority said a new airline and a new non-stop destination are bound for the Mobile International Airport (BMF). But specifics wont come until a Tuesday announcement, according to an MAA news release.

Local officials and a representative from the coming airline are expected to speak Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Mobile International Airport. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will join Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry and Visit Mobile President and CEO David Clark.

Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines all serve the Mobile Regional Airport (MOB). The Mobile International Airport (BMF) is located next to the Port of Mobile. Work on BMF at Brookley Air Field began in December.