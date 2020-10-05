Nervousness and confidence as some Mobile County students return to in-person learning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands of students in Alabama’s largest school district returned to class in-person for the first time today. Monday marked the first large phase of gradually letting students return to in-person learning.

The carline at Denton Magnet school isn’t nearly as busy as it used to be, and some buses only had a single rider onboard. The sixth graders saying goodbye to parents have a lot on their plate.

“I’m a little bit nervous because of the situation we’re in now, but I think I can handle it,” said a 6th grader named Kendrick. Wearing masks is new for everybody. For the 6th graders starting today, it’s a new school too.

“It’s my first middle school day so I’ve got the jitterbugs,” said 6th Grader Chase Joyner. While thousands could return to in-person learning Monday, not everyone is. At Denton, for example, they only have up to 55 kids, giving everyone plenty of room inside.

“We’ll be practicing our keeping our distance, we have numerous stations as far as hand washing we have special precautions as far as movement goes to keep people spread out,” said principal James Gill. Some parents say they’re starting this day with mixed emotions

“There is the financial relief of not having to hire a babysitter, another is still a little nervous but we’re acting in faith and believing that everything will be fine,” said parent Marcella Rodriguez. Returning to school is optional, kids who want to continue remote learning still can.

This is a day a lot of parents have been waiting for since school officially started in a remote fashion more than a month ago. Today students in grade levels including Pre-K, K, 1, 6, and 9 may return to school. We’re talking about thousands of children. This comes one week after special education students were given the option to return to the classroom. Officials with the school district cite a decline in COVID cases as the reason for a phased return to in-person learning. Parents do have the option of keeping their kids remote in the current system.