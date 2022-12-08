MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl brings Nelly, one of hip hop’s biggest stars, to Mobile for a free concert in Cathedral Square as part of the week long festivities open to the public in February 2023.

The Senior Bow will be hosting public events beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31 with kickoff for the 74th annual Senior Bowl set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 – Thursday, Feb. 2

Practices are open to the public which will also be at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. Practice begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 and run through Thursday, Feb. 2. The practices are broken up between teams, National and American. The National team is set to practice from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while the American team practices from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Thursday Night

Following Thursday’s open practice, Mobile native Ivan Maisel will be moderate A Stage Divided: A night with the Tide and Tigers. This “brings together Alabama and Auburn football greats on stage for a memorable night as we listen to the best stories about their greatest memories.” according to the Senior Bowl website. The event begins at 6 p.m. on the Saengar Theatre.

Friday Night, Feb. 3

A Mardi Gras parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 for the players participating in the senior bowl. The parade will start at the Renaissance Hotel on Royal Street then head west on St. Francis Street past Bienville Square.

“Take pictures with the players and give them a high-five on the parade route, see college mascots, local dignitaries, and the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe preceding the Conde Cavaliers parade.”

Nelly Concert

The Senior Bowl is hosting a free concert open to the public at Cathedral Square starting at 8 p.m.. Grammy Award and nine-time Billboard Music Award winner Nelly will be performing for this year’s concert. Enjoy some of your favorite throwback hip hop & rap songs including: ‘Hot in Herre’, ‘Just a Dream’ and plenty of others.

Gameday: Saturday, Feb. 4

The game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network tickets are selling fast. Purchase a ticket online. There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.

98 players have accepted their invite as of Thursday afternoon including five University of Alabama players, three from Auburn University and two from the University of South Alabama.

UA

Byron Young (DL)

DJ Dale (DL)

Cameron Latu (TE)

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL)

Demarcco Hellams (DB)

Auburn

Derick Hall (DL)

Eku Leota (LB)

Owen Pappoe (LB)

South Alabama

Darrell Luter Jr. (DB)

Jalen Wayne (WR)