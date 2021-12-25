Neil Farrell to play in Reese’s Senior Bowl

(WKRG) — Neil Farrell announced on Twitter Christmas day that he accepted his invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

Farrell, a graduate of Murphy High School, currently plays as a defensive lineman for LSU.

Farell’s acceptance makes him the fourth Mobile native to return home to play in the Senior Bowl, according to a news release from the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Farrell will be joined by South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary and Tennessee wide receiver/kick returner Velus Jones Jr., according to the release.