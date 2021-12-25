Neil Farrell to play in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — Neil Farrell announced on Twitter Christmas day that he accepted his invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.  

Farrell, a graduate of Murphy High School, currently plays as a defensive lineman for LSU.

Farell’s acceptance makes him the fourth Mobile native to return home to play in the Senior Bowl, according to a news release from the Reese’s Senior Bowl.  

Farrell will be joined by South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary and Tennessee wide receiver/kick returner Velus Jones Jr., according to the release. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories