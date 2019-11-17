Neighbors talk about shooting death at west Mobile bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead and another is seriously wounded following a bar fight Mobile Police say escalated to murder. Mobile Police say they responded to a call about people fighting in the parking lot of Alabama’s Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard just before midnight Saturday. When they got there 31-year-old Michael Beasley was found shot and killed and the 21-year-old suspect was also shot.

Sunday morning the parking lot at Alabama’s Bar and Lounge was remarkably quiet. It was a stark contrast to what neighbors saw and heard late Saturday night. Ralph Sheffield lives nearby and says he heard it start with one shot, then more.

“I’m calling 911 and I could see about 20 people scattering and yelling — it was chaotic,” said Sheffield. Some neighbors I spoke with said they’ve had problems with this bar in the past.

Ralph Sheffield, lives near bar: “It’s drunks, people ain’t growing up yet.” said Sheffield. He lives on one side of the bar, on the opposite side is the Wakefield Drive subdivision. Where a row of homes sits beside the bar’s parking lot. The homes–separated by just a few feet and a tall privacy fence. None of the wakefield neighbors wanted to talk on camera but they echoed the same concerns–noise and fighting they say are common problems. Ralph Sheffield says he hates to see this happen anywhere.

“It’s no more important to me next door as it is one downtown, meaning it’s still people dying,” said Sheffield. Mobile Police have not identified the 21-year-old man who is considered a suspect in this death. He hasn’t been booked into Mobile Metro Jail. Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition at last check. We also reached out to the bar for comment. A person responding on their Facebook page said they were shaken up and still needed more time to process what had happened.

