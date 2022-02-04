MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors of a woman charged with child abuse are shocked after a four-year-old died in her care.

The woman, 53-year-old Yolanda Coale, is the boy’s caregiver, and it’s not clear where his parents are.

Mobile police detectives continued their investigation Friday morning, Feb. 4. “My heart is sad for the family of the baby,” said one neighbor.

Neighbors said they are in shock at what happened just a few doors down. We spoke with one, who didn’t want to be identified, said it is a tragedy this happened. “They didn’t give me the type of vibe as aggressive people, angry people, or people who would harm a child. Like I said most of these kids in the neighborhood in these houses, they all play down there together with the other kids that be over there,” said the neighbor.

Police said they were called to the home on Jacob Drive around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Feb. 3 where they found a four-year-old boy unresponsive.

“We all have children we are involved with, in our own lives, whether it be a cousin, a grandchild, or our own child. This really is a hard one for Mobile PD because this is such a young life that never really got the chance to see the world,” said Corporal Katrina Frazier, with the Mobile Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he had bruises on his body.

Coale is behind bars charged with aggravated child abuse. She remained silent Thursday night as she was taken to Metro Jail.

The neighbor we spoke with said they can’t believe it.

“That lady was a really nice lady, I can’t make out what could have happened or you know. Like I said, my heart goes out to their family though,” she said.

There could be more charges depending on the results from the autopsy of the child.