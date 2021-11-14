Neighbors rushed to help in deadly Mobile house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning new information about what happened in a house fire that took the life of a Mobile man Saturday morning. The tragedy is rallying neighbors to help. Even more than a day after the fire that destroyed this home, parts of it are still smoldering–a sign of how intense everything was Saturday morning.

“It was a scary situation because it was so hot it pushed me back, I couldn’t get through the front door,” Perryman said he called 911 and joined other neighbors trying to help the people still inside. One of them helped guide Dorothy Hicks to safety out of a charred, smokey trap.

“When I got near the door the smoke just overwhelmed me and I just fell over the chair,” said Dorothy Hicks. Her husband Curtis Hicks died in the fire. “I’m so lucky I don’t know what to do, I thank God every minute and I hate that he was gone.” Neighbors say what happened here on Saturday morning was scary and upsetting and a number of them rushed in to help.

“Man it was horrible but you know everyone loves each other around here we all try to stick together in this hood you know,” said neighbor Michael Smith. Inside you can see the extensive damage, outside you can still smell the smoke. Fire officials say it was an accident. The home is on Pillans street several blocks south of downtown.