UPDATE (9:37 a.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a 15-year-old female was shot and killed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors say one person was shot to death early Wednesday morning in Mobile. Mobile Police wrapped crime scene tape around a home on Michael Donald Boulevard. That’s between Spring Hill Avenue and Old Shell Road in Midtown Mobile.

Neighbors say a person was shot and taken to medical care but later died. Across the street from the home Mobile Police are investigating is a black car with several bullet holes and numbered evidence stickers. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information.

This is the second homicide in Mobile in two days. Monday night an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in the RV Taylor Community. Mobile Police have released few details on what led up to that crime.