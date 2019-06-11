Neighbors “on edge” as driveway murder suspect remains on the run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– New information Tuesday in a West Mobile murder.

The city’s Safety Director, James Barber, says they’ve received about a dozen tips following the release of a photo of three people wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Samuel Wilson.

The photo is a still image of surveillance video taken around the time Wilson was shot in his own driveway as he was leaving for work around 6 Friday morning.

Barber tells News 5 that the people in the photo may be a part of a gun trafficking ring and are connected to car burglaries in several neighborhoods, including Wilson’s neighborhood.

Tuesday, those living in the neighborhood tell us they’re on high alert following the shooting. “We are somewhat on edge,“ said Robert, who doesn’t want his last name publicized. He lives near Wilson’s home.

“I had no clue really. That’s something that I didn’t know that was happening in this neighborhood,“ said another neighbor of Wilson’s, Kory Stobbe.

Investigators say Samuel Wilson walked out to his driveway Friday morning and was confronted with a 9-millimeter handgun. “The homicide itself is consistent with an auto burglary in progress that the homeowner may have walked out on. So because of that correlation we certainly are looking for auto burglars or gun traffickers in relation so that homicide,“ said Safety Director Barber.

Monday—strong words from Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battise, “You can run but you can’t hide.“

The department hopes you take a close look at this photo and identify the people in it. This might bring investigators closer to bringing justice to Wilson’s family and returning peace to the neighborhood.

If you notice any suspicious activity in your neighborhood or if you have any information about Wilson’s murder, contact Mobile Police: 251-208-7211.