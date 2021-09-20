Neighbors: Mobile resident shot confronting alleged car burglar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A reported shooting in Mobile has a local school on lockdown as police remain in the area.

Neighbors on Bristol Court in the Springhill community said they heard gunshots around 6 a.m.

Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that a homeowner confronted a suspect allegedly breaking into cars in the community.

Neighbors said the suspect shot the homeowner in the leg.

In a message to parents, the St. Ignatius Parish School said it was in contact with Mobile Police. That message confirms a suspect was breaking into cars and shot a resident after being confronted.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital, according to witnesses.

Mobile Police has yet to comment on the incident.