Neighbors happy to see repairs coming to ‘messed up’ Texas street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A much-needed road project finally begins construction. City officials broke ground on rebuilding a three-quarters of a mile section of Texas Street from Broad to Ann Streets.

“It’s so bumpy I’m glad they’re getting on it, it has so many holes on the street, this street has been messed up as long as I’ve been staying down here,” said Samuel Diley who lives nearby.

“It’s projects like this that spur rejuvenation, renovation, and hope in neighborhoods like this one down the bay,” said City Councilman William Carroll.

With a timetable of 18 months to two years, it will be a long time before this project is actually finished. The late Levon Manzie’s name is still on the sign at the foot of the construction area. City officials credit him with pushing this project.

“The street’s in failure, there’s no other way to describe it. The drainage system has absolutely collapsed and it’s imperative we get it done, it’s just a sequence that it had to come after Baltimore street,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

It’s work that should have started sooner. Funding was secured over the summer, but because of supply chain issues, they couldn’t start until now.

“I’m so excited, it’s been this way since I grew up here six blocks that way this street has been messed up since then and we’re finally getting it fixed,” said Duncan Cassidey who lives along Texas Street.

The project costs more than five and a half million dollars and it’s a collaboration between the city, county and MAWSS.