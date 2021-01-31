Neighbors concerned about new ‘Hive’ housing development off Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors in a subdivision in west Mobile say a new housing development planned off Moffett Road will hurt their neighborhood. It’s called “The Hive” with a hexagon-shaped parking lot. It’s got a lot of people in the Overlook Heights neighborhood right next door hoping the project will buzz off.

“There are too many defunct businesses empty plazas. There’s no commerce in this area. We don’t need more housing,” said homeowner Loreal Kelly. They’re worried the new multi-family development could increase traffic from drivers cutting through their neighborhood and most of all hurt their property values.

Hive Site Plan

“We don’t need a multi-family complex that, in my opinion in time will decrease the value of our property,” said homeowner Brenda Gay. Homeowners say they’re also concerned about what the long term impact could be of having this complex near their neighborhood.

“[We want our] property and our neighborhood to continue being what it is, just a neighborhood where our kids can play,” said homeowner Joyce Williams. Members of the Mobile City Planning Commission meet on Feb. 18 to likely vote on the next phase of the project.

We’ve reached out to Gulf States Engineering and the owner of the property and haven’t heard back. Their offices are closed on the weekend but we did send emails and messages through social media.