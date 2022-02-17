Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Two shootings in nearly 24 hours at the same home in Mobile, one of which killed a 14-year-old boy.



Tuesday night a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed outside of a residence on Cheshire Drive, and just Wednesday night another shooting.



It was, barely 24 hours after the 14-year-old boy was killed when shots were fired again at the same home. This time, no one was hurt. The bullets struck the home multiple times, and the victim’s vehicle.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous lives across the street and said she heard it all, both nights. “this is something that doesn’t happen out here, you see this on TV, but not Cheshire Drive.” she said.

Mobile Police said they are investigating the potential connection in the two incidents and haven’t specifically said if it’s the same home, but our source said it was. “This has to end, we have to get back to some kind of normalcy because we can’t live like this.”



A dangerous week made those who live on Cheshire Drive feel unsafe and never did before this week. Now they are taking actions like setting up security cameras until the person responsible is caught.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to come forward in the hopes of bringing justice for the neighborhood and the 14-year-old boy.