Need help enrolling in insurance? Check out these resources along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The enrollment deadline for this year’s 2022 Marketplace health insurance plan is fast approaching. When looking through insurance plans, it can be hard to find the right one for you and your family. States along the Gulf Coast are offering assistance with the application process.

Alabama

Mobile and Prichard residents can contact the Mobile County Health Department to get in touch with a certified application counselor. These counselors can help residents with eligibility and enrollment forms. You can make an appointment by clicking here or calling 251-690-8964.

Residents in Daphne, Fairhope, and Foley can visit healthcare.gov, the federal website where residents fill out their health insurance applications. Under the “find local help” tab, a zip code feature will appear. When you type in your zip code, a list of agents, brokers and assisters in your area will appear in the search.

Florida

Florida residents can contact Covering Florida, an organization contracted by the US Department of Health of Human Services to help residents figure out health which insurance options options best fit their needs.

Covering Florida assists residents specifically with ACA Marketplace health insurance. You can schedule an advising appointment by calling 877-813-9115 or clicking here.

Covering Florida is a division of Florida Covering Kids and Families based at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Assistance is provided free of charge.

Mississippi

Mississippi residents can find help filling out their health forms through Mississippi Access to Care (MAC), a program that allows you to search for health insurance counselors by county.

If you don’t see a counselor in your county, you can also visit healthcare.gov, and use the zip code feature to find agents, brokers and assisters in your area.

What is Marketplace?

Marketplace is a federal program that allows residents to compare and enroll in health coverage plans including Medicare programs like Blue Cross and Blue Shield and private government-sponsored ones like United Healthcare.

How to enroll in the program?

Residents can enroll in the program through an online health insurance application. Residents who apply before midnight on Dec. 15 can get full coverage starting Jan. 1, according to a post from the Healthcare.gov website.

Is agent and broker assistance free?

Healthcare.gov answered this question on their website:

“Agents/Brokers are generally free to you. They’re usually paid by insurance companies” Healthcare.gov, find local help page

If you choose an agent or broker that charge a fee, you can shop around to see if others in your area don’t require payment.