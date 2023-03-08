BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Phase two of an oyster reef repurposing project by The Nature Conservancy, USA marine sciences and the Dauphin Island Sea Lab was completed Wednesday.

The oyster reefs were installed in 2011 to help protect the shoreline during the oil spill as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act grant. The reefs were put in Coffee Island, the Mississippi Sound and here in the Alabama port.

Over the years, the reefs were monitored to track their progress.

“The first several years, they looked great,” said Judy Haner, with the Nature Conservancy. “We got lots of oysters. There was a lot of wave and energy protection for the shoreline. But after that, what we started noticing was that the shells within those bags were breaking down.”

The oyster shells were good for marine life but weren’t really helping the shoreline like they thought they would.

Since then, The Nature Conservancy has worked with Mobile County to come up with a better way to protect the shoreline and soon, larger reefs will be built and installed.

Instead of the initial reefs going to waste, volunteers helped pull them up to salvage some of the oysters.

One of the people who helped sort through the oysters and salvage 250 of them, has been involved with this project since the beginning.

“It actually means a lot to me to see this project from the start to begin and start to end,” said Lauren Jakubowski, with the Alabama Marine Resources Division. “That way I know the effort I put in and so many other volunteers put in to make sure that we still have a lot of oysters for our future generations, and we keep our reefs repopulated.”

Once the oysters were sorted, they were taken out on a boat and dumped back into the water so they can produce more oysters to continue helping our ecosystem.

Alabama Power was one of the many partners that helped turn what was supposed to be a two-day process into half a days work.

“The project has gone quickly,” said Beth Thomas, with Alabama Power. “I would say that the spirit of cooperation and teamwork among the volunteers is great. It’s a great opportunity to be out and to work on a project that’s meaningful to us.”

The work doesn’t stop there. The relocation part of the project will continue through next week.

Volunteers and community partners will finish off this project by picking up reef balls on Dauphin Island Causeway and placing them at Dog River.