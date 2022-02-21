MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Navy week is this week! It’s a week of events where U.S. Navy sailors participate in Mardi Gras events and volunteer across the community. The full list of events is listed below.

NAVY WEEK SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 21

8–11a.m. Central Presbyterian Church, 1260 Dauphin St.

Fleet ambassadors from USS Alabama, USS Mobile and USS Constitution volunteering at The Food Pantry at Central.

9a.m.–noon Ronald McDonald House, 1626 Springhill Ave.

Volunteers from the Meteorology and Oceanography Command (METOC) cleaning carpets, doing yard work and other volunteer duties.

3:30–4:30p.m. USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Flag-raising ceremony at 3:30 p.m. aboard the USS Alabama Battleship by USS Alabama (SSBN 731) Namesake Crew.

RDML English tours the Battleship with Major Gen. (Ret) Janet Cobb, executive director..

4:15–5:15p.m. Semmes Boys & Girls Club, 3810 Wulff Road East, Semmes Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) demonstration.

6:45–7:45p.m. USS Constitution Color Guard at Fairhope Boy Scout Troop meeting.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

6–7a.m. Mardi Gras Park, 104–148 S. Royal St.

Navy Band Southeast Brass Band Performance (WPMI live remote).

7:45a.m.–3p.m. Location TBD

Sailors volunteering for Habitat for Humanities build.

9a.m.–2p.m. Williamson High School, 1567 E. Dublin St.

Williamson High School hosts students from Leflore, Murphy, BC Rain, Davidson and Vidor high schools interested in the Navy outreach program.

10:30–10:50a.m. Government Plaza Auditorium, Government Plaza, First Floor. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson presents the Navy Week Mobile proclamation to RDML English.

11–11:30a.m. Mardi Gras Park, 104–148 S. Royal St. Swearing-in ceremony by RMDL English and CMDCM Perryman of local DEP-ers (Delayed Entry Program for recruits not yet enlisted).

4:15–5:15p.m. Semmes Boys & Girls Club, 3810 Wulff Road East. METOC demonstration.

4:15–5:15p.m. Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club, 712 Rice Street USS Constitution demonstration.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

9a.m.–1p.m. Ronald McDonald House, 1626 Springhill Ave.Sailors performing yard work and other volunteer duties.

9a.m.– 10:20 p.m. Davidson High School Navy Band Southeast performance10a.m.–noon GulfQuest National Maritime Museum, 155 S. Water St.

Navy Band Southeast performance, EOD and USS Constitution demonstrations.

12:30–1:30p.m. Fellowship Hall, Fairhope United Methodist Church, 155 S. Section St, Fairhope

RDML English presentation to Fairhope Rotary Club (media: coordinate coverage with Fairhope Rotary Club).

2–3 p.m. GulfQuest Maritime Museum

RDML English and CMDCM Perryman tour museum.

4:15–5:15 p.m. Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club, 712 Rice Street EOD demonstration with robots.

7p.m. University of South Alabama Mitchell Center, 5950 Old Shell Road

Navy Band Southeast and USS Constitution Color Guard perform National Anthem ceremonies before tip-off, USA vs. Texas State men’s basketball.

Thursday, Feb. 24

7–8 a.m. Lakewood Golf Club, Sweetwater Cafe, 6525 Battles Road, Fairhope CMDCM Antonio Perryman (Mobile native) presentation to Point Clear Rotary Club. (media coordinate coverage with Point Clear Rotary Club)

7:30a.m.–4p.m. Location TBD

Sailors volunteering for Habitat for Humanities build.

9–10 a.m. Williamson High School, 1567 E. Dublin St. Ceremonial Guard demonstration and presentation to students.

9a.m.–noon Ronald McDonald House, 1626 Springhill Ave. Sailors cleaning rooms and performing other volunteer duties.

9:30a.m.– 10:30 a.m. Davidson High Performance Navy Band Southeast (Brass Band) performance

10–11 a.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal School, 161 Dogwood Lane Ensign Walter Little III (St. Paul’s alumni) presentation to students.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. GulfQuest Maritime Museum Naval History and Heritage Command exhibit.

12–12:50 p.m. Bienville Square Navy Band Southeast concert

4:15–5:15 p.m. Malkove Boys and Girls Club, 35 Cody Road South Fleet Ambassadors and EOD presentation.

5:30–6:30p.m. Fairhope Yacht Club, 101 Volanta Ave., Fairhope

USS Alabama COB Jon Reicks presentation to Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club. (media coordinate coverage with Sunset Rotary Club).

Friday, Feb. 25

7:20a.m.–1:15p.m. Davidson High School, 3900 Pleasant Valley Rd.

METOC, Ceremonial Guard and EOD presentations to students.

7:20a.m.–1:15p.m. Denton Magnet School of Technology, 3800 Pleasant Valley Rd.

USS Constitution Color Guard, METOC and USS Ceremonial Guard presentations to students.

10a.m.–noon Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center, 65 Government St.

Navy Band Southeast performance and METOC exhibits and presentations to student groups.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. GulfQuest Maritime Museum Naval History and Heritage Command exhibit.

6:30–8p.m. Krewe of Columbus Parade, downtown Mobile

USS Constitution Color Guard and Navy Band Southeast lead off parade.

Saturday, Feb. 26 7:30a.m.–4p.m. Location TBD

Sailors volunteering for Habitat for Humanities build.

9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Mardi Gras Park

EOD and METOC exhibits and demonstrations.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. USS Alabama Battleship Museum Naval History and Heritage Command exhibit.

10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Floral Parade, downtown Mobile

Navy Band Southeast Brass Quintet performing on METOC Boat in parade.

Sunday, Feb. 27

9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Mardi Gras Park

EOD and METOC exhibits and demonstrations.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. USS Alabama Battleship Museum Naval History and Heritage Command exhibit.

5 p.m. Le Krewe de Bienville

Navy Band Southwest marching in parade.

Monday, Feb. 28

8:30–11:30a.m. Feeding the Gulf Coast, 5248 Mobile South St., Theodore Sailors volunteering to pack food boxes.

9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Mardi Gras Park

EOD and METOC exhibits and demonstrations.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. USS Alabama Battleship Museum Naval History and Heritage Command exhibit.

Noon King Felix III and Floral Parades, downtown Mobile Navy Band Southeast marching in parades.

Tuesday, March 1

6–8 a.m. The Admiral Hotel, corner of Government and Joachim streets (FOX 10 live remote) Navy Band Southeast performs.

9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Mardi Gras Park

EOD and METOC exhibits and demonstrations.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. USS Alabama Battleship Museum Naval History and Heritage Command exhibit.

12:30 p.m. Knights of Revelry

Navy Band Southeast marching in parade.

