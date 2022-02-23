MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Once again, The United States Navy is here in Mobile for Navy Week.

According to Musician First Class with the United States Navy Winifield Dawkins, there are several events in store for the community, including a concert that took place Wednesday.



“We had a brass quintet perform at the GulfQuest museum today,” said Dawkins. “That was one of many different events scheduled for Navy Week Mobile.

The Port City is the first stop for Navy Week.



According to Dawkins, cities without a naval presence are selected for Navy Week in hopes to showcase The United States Navy to the general public.

“Navy week for us is the opportunity for different ambassadors to go to different cities and visit

with the communities,” said Dawkins. “Just let the public know that their navy is out and about, taking care of America.”

If you missed the brass quintet performance at the GulfQuest museum, no worries.

Dawkins says he and his team will be present in our community up until March 1. There will also be additional concerts and an appearance from the Navy during Mardi Gras festivities.

“This is the first Mardi Gras set of concerts that we’re going to participate in this year,” said Dawkins. “There are going to be other events to include parades and other concerts with our brass quintet as well as one of our other units called the brass band.”



For a full list of events for Navy Week, click here.