Navy decommissioning first LCS built in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The US Navy is saying goodbye to some of the first warships built in Mobile by Austal. This week the Navy held a decommissioning ceremony for LCS-2, the USS Independence. The private ceremony was held on the west coast this past Thursday.

LCS-2 was the first Independence-class LCS built by Austal. According to a news release:

“Independence has been a test and training ship and was key in developing the operational concepts foundational to the current configuration and deployment of today’s LCS. The decommissioning of LCS 2 supports department-wide business process reform initiatives to free up time, resources, and manpower in support of increased lethality.”

It is one of four LCS to be decommissioned, the first four of the line. While the early experimental part of the program is coming to an end, construction continues in Mobile. Friday, Austal laid the keel for LCS-34, the future USS Augusta.

