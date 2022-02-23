MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Navy Band Southeast Brass Quintet played Wednesday at GulfQuest National Maritime Museum in downtown Mobile. The band was in town for Navy Week, a week of events where U.S. Navy sailors participate in Mardi Gras and volunteer across the community.

Musician First Class Winifield Dawkins was the spokesperson for the Brass Quintet. Dawkins enlisted in the Navy in 2005. He has performed in Navy bands since graduating Music “A” School in 2006.

Set list:

St. James Infirmary

American Patrol

Battle Hymn of the Republic

God Bless America

America the Beautiful

Washington Post March

Earlier in the day, the Navy Band Southeast Brass Quintet played for students at Davidson High School.