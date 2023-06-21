MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Navco Community Outreach began reconstruction Wednesday two weeks after an electrical fire destroyed the building.

Construction is expected to take two months, then the building will need to be fully re-wired.

“It’s like starting all over, and soot’s all over everything,” owner, Alice Donoghue said.

Now, as the building sits, Donoughe has faced challenges with recent severe weather. Just the other night she spent hours at the store ensuring there would be no standing water in the building.

“We probably had about 100 gallons of water, pouring in so everyone was lugging buckets of water, and everybody was soaking wet,” Donoghue said.

Navco Community Outreach is a sanctuary where people in need are provided with materials such as food, clothes and shoes.

Donoghue said that what started as five to ten people a week coming in for help is now 20 to 30 people.

Now, the community is coming together to help the center in their time of need.

“Just to help Alice more than anything because it’s important what she is doing for the community,” Volunteer, Meredith Tessier said.

Donoghue welcomed anyone who is willing to donate their time to help with the cleanup.

“Cause that’s what we need, boxing up stuff. If you come make sure you got a mask and gloves cause the stuff in the back got soot on it, and we don’t want anyone to get sick,” Donoghue said.

Although the business is closed, Navo Community Outreach is still partially operating for anyone who needs help, Donoghue just asks that you call her prior.