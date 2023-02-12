MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With spring storm season approaching, and a severe weather threat looming later this week, meteorologists need your help. The National Weather Service is offering a free storm spotter course to help people learn how to detect and send severe weather updates.

“Learn how to identify dangerous weather and be able to report back to us whether it’s high winds, water spout or hail,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Black. The National Weather Service will offer a free online storm spotter course on Feb. 23 starting at six that evening. They want to encourage people to contact them with storm reports as they happen because radar and other technology can only tell them so much.

“When we get reports that is our ground confirmation that is telling us in the moment what are we expecting, what are we getting is this environment supportive of what we think it’s supportive of and so when we do get that it really boosts our confidence, it allows us to issue confident warnings,” said Black.

