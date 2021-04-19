National Crime Victims’ Rights Week kicks off in Mobile, vigil and resource fair to be held on Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office will host a Crime Victims’ Vigil and Resource Fair to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available to them.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office launched their Victims’ Rights Awareness campaign this week in honor of the national commemoration for victims of crime.

The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members.

According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime excluding simple assault in 2019, a significant decrease from the year before.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says now is the time to redouble their efforts so that victimization continues to decline, and fewer and fewer residents of Mobile County become victims of crime.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office will honor those who have lost their lives to violent crime, commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights, and highlight issues surrounding victimization by hosting the annual Victims Remembrance Vigil and Resource Fair on Thursday, April 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park.

Community agencies will be available to educate the public on resources for victim’s of crime.

Victims of all crimes are encouraged to attend.

2021’s theme is to support victims, build trust, and engage communities.

