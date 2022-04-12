MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced they will be working with nonprofits and other groups over the next four days to recognize National Community Development Week. City officials released a news release explaining what the NCDW is about.

NCDW was created to educate both public officials and the community on the importance of the Community Development Block Grant program, the HOME Investment Partnership program. and the initiatives supported by other federal grants programs in communities around the country. The CDBG and HOME program funds have played a significant role in helping the city with affordable housing, public services, and expanding economic opportunities.

The city said several local non-profits will be set up in the atrium of Government Plaza today, Tuesday, April 12, to talk with residents and visitors about the services provided by the CDBG. At 10:30 a.m. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration will recognize the work these organizations do with a proclamation to be presented during the City Council meeting.

Some of the non-profits include: