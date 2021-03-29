NASA Exhibit features interactive rocket launcher, historical artifacts and more at the Exploreum!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Exploreum Science Center is featuring Cosmos 2021: Adventure into the unknown! This features a collection of artifacts, interactives, props, rocket launchers, and more showcasing the history and future of space exploration.

The Exploreum partnered with NASA to make this showcase possible. There is a total of 3 exhibits that feature NASA.

“This is a walk-through interactive maze for the whole family, you can navigate and learn about the history of flight and space travel,” Wayne explained. “The VS-300 was the first successful US helicopter.”

There is an interactive rocket launcher where you can make your own rocket, crank up the pressure and launch it!

“You’re going to make the fins on it to help it fly in a more stable way, then you’re going to take it over to the launcher, crank up the pressure, and you can aim it at them press the button,” Wayne explained.

The other two exhibits feature both the history and future of space exploration.

“Rion Capsule which will be what will be what will carry the astronauts into space, being fired by the SLS Rocket,” Wayne explained.

There is no up-charge to general admission and this exhibit will be featured until Labor Day. Come out to The Exploreum Science Center and learn more about space exploration!