MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama has teamed up with Braided River Brewing to launch a USA-themed beer that will be offered at Hancock Whitney Stadium and the MacQueen Alumni Center this Fall. But the new brew needs an appropriate name!

The University of South Alabama National Alumni Association is accepting suggestions for names on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/USAAlumni/.

The deadline is June 30 and the winner will be announced July 2.