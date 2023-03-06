UPDATE (1:23 p.m.): Judge Brooks has announced that the jurors will return Thursday at 9 a.m. to resume testimony.

UPDATE (12:17 p.m.): Judge Ben Brooks has denied the motion for a mistrial in the case. The jury is set to come back at 1 p.m. Monday.

“The video does not suggest Davis was at the hotel drinking before the crash happened,” said Judge Brooks.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The murder trial of Jonathan Nakhla resumes after a Mobile County judge sent jurors home on Friday over a video the defense claims was enough to call a mistrial over.

Nakhla is a Mobile neurosurgeon accused of driving drunk at speeds reaching 138 miles per hour before crashing his sports car on the west I-65 service road near airport Boulevard on Aug. 1, 2020. Samantha Thomas, a medical student at the University of South Alabama, was a passenger in the car. She was killed in the crash.

The trial resumed at 10 Monday morning, with both the prosecution and the defense arguing whether the defense’s mistrial request should be granted.

Brooks let the jury go Friday while he addressed an hours-long video from the Comfort Inn near the wreck site that Nakhla’s defense said they first saw Thursday night at 6 p.m. Brooks said instead of asking the jury to stay for hours, they should leave to take care of personal matters.

Brooks said neither prosecutors nor defense had done anything wrong. But the defense motioned for a mistrial in response to the video. The defense said the video is 7.5 hours long, while the prosecution said the video is 6 hours long.

The video shows a man, Christopher Davis, at the nearby Comfort Inn who Nakhla’s defense says caused the deadly wreck by turning in front of Nakhla, causing him to swerve. We expect this person to testify at some point during the trial.

Davis was seen in the video with his friends and family walking through the hallways and in and out of hotel rooms around the time the crash happened.

The defense believes Davis turned his car in front of Nakhla’s car without a turn signal and is ultimately the reason for the crash.

The defense’s concern with the video from the hotel room is that they claim Davis and his friends were having a party with heavy alcohol use involved and question whether or not Davis was intoxicated when he allegedly turned without a signal in front of Nakhla’s car.

Monday morning, the defense played a recording with an investigator on the phone with Kobe Matthews, one of the men who was at the Comfort Inn the night of the crash.

The defense said a drinking contest went on at some point in the hotel.

Prosecutors played body cam video of a detective going to the hotel room on Aug. 2, the day after the crash.

Judge Brooks watched the entirety of the video on Friday and listened to both the recording the defense played and the body cam footage the prosecution played. As of now, Judge Brooks has not made a ruling on the mistrial motion.