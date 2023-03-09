MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Testimony in the reckless murder trial of Mobile doctor Jonathan Nakhla resumed Thursday. Among the morning’s witnesses was a nurse who said that Nakhla did not give consent to have his blood taken.

After denying the defense’s motion on Monday, Judge Ben Brooks announced the jurors would return Thursday morning to hear testimony. First to testify, two lab technicians who were working at Mobile Infirmary the night Nakhla’s Audi Spider crashed on the west I-65 service road near Airport Boulevard, killing University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas. The technicians answered questions from the prosecution and the defense about the kinds of test they ran.

Third on the stand Thursday morning was Marsha Bolton, an emergency room charge nurse who was also working at Mobile Infirmary when Nakhla was brought into the hospital after the deadly crash.

Bolton testified that Nakhla did not want to give consent for the hospital to draw blood. Only after an officer provided a search warrant did Bolton draw Nakhla’s blood.

Nakhla’s defense asked Bolton if she knew that Nakhla had a head injury. Bolton said she did not remember. Police body camera footage played for the jury shows Bolton saying, “I don’t think he is coherent enough to consent to that… his wife and family are out there.”

In body camera footage not played for the jury, Bolton tells officers that “Mobile Infirmary’s policy is they have to be able to give consent whether you have a warrant or not.”

Bolton said she told officers this because Nakhla had just been in a crash and was under stress. Bolton also said she did not make the statement because she thought Nakhla was intoxicated.

Another emergency room nurse, Kayla Lindy, testified that Nakhla did not lose consciousness at the hospital. Lindy testified that Nakhla had a four centimeter laceration on his head for which he received four stitches. She said his vitals were normal and that he said his pain level was a 2 out of 10. Lindy testified that Nakhla was stable and could walk.

Lindy called Nakhla a “difficult patient” who “didn’t want to do what we wanted him to.” Lindy said Nakhla left his bed without permission and walked around the emergency room, at one point even trying to go toward the doctor’s lounge.