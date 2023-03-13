MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The reckless murder trial of a Mobile doctor accused of drinking and driving at high speeds before his vehicle wrecked and killed a medical student continued Monday. New in court, video from a nearby hotel that the defense claims proves another driver caused the deadly crash.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Nakhla was driving 138 miles an hour and had been drinking in the hours before the crash that took the life of Samantha Thomas in 2020. But Nakhla’s defense has argued that another driver is responsible.

Defense attorneys played video from the Comfort Inn off the I-65 Service Road in August 2020. At 12:39 a.m., you can see Christopher Davis make a left turn to enter the hotel parking lot. As he turns into the parking lot, attorneys say Nakhla’s car is the one speeding by less than a second later.

Nakhla’s defense attorney Dennis Knizley argued that Davis caused the crash. Knizley said Davis did not use his turn signal, causing Nakhla to swerve into the ditch. Davis testified that he did use his turn signal.

Davis also testified he entered the parking lot and heard a loud boom, but didn’t know what it was. Davis said he went into the hotel, alerted his friends, and then stepped back outside, where he saw the car overturned in the ditch.

Officers were called to the crash at 12:41 a.m. on Aug. 1. Davis is seen on the video running out of the hotel at 12:52 a.m..

Davis also testified he thought Nakhla’s car was on the Interstate because it was going so fast.

Nakhla’s defense alleges that Davis had been at the hotel, drinking with his friends. Davis denied that they had been drinking.