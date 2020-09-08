Naked Prichard man steals golf cart, goes on joy ride through town

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A strange incident between Mobile and Prichard city limits that happened last Friday that’s almost hard to believe.

A naked man stealing a golf cart and taking a joy ride through town isn’t a story we share every day… but that’s what the reality for Jason Quinnelly was Friday, Sept. 4.

“I was in a state of shock, I couldn’t believe it,” said Quinnelly, owner of Quinn-Co metal buildings. He says it was a normal day at work that turned strange fast. He was working inside the shop when one of his employees yelled for him to hurry outside and when he did, “I saw the golf cart, and it was a naked white guy, flipping me the bird and going that way,” Quinnelly said.

After that, he and his employees and a few guys from the neighborhood took off in their trucks to find the naked thief. They had about six trucks in total, but Quinnelly says his cart goes about 30 mph, so he got some distance before they could catch up. They decided to call police.

“She asked me to describe the golf cart, and I said ma’am it’s the only golf cart being driven by a naked white guy,” Quinnelly said.



Videos surfaced online of the suspect in all of his glory on his joy ride through town. The suspected joyrider, 42-year-old William Lawrence, was later arrested by Prichard Police on St. Stephens Road just about 20 minutes after the initial theft.





Lawrence is being charged with public lewdness and theft of property in the first. Quinnelly and his employees say they will definitely laugh about this incident for a while.

