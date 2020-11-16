“Naked man” arrested for disorderly conduct Sunday afternoon

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man has been arrested for disorderly conduct Sunday afternoon.

Mobile Police responded to a naked man on top of a Lamar billboard at the intersection of Airport Blvd and Park Avenue.

23-year-old Joshua Byrge was shouting from the billboard which slowed traffic down. Officers eventually convinced Byrge to climb down. Byrge complained about back pain and was sent to the hospital for evaluation. Then sent to Metro Jail.

