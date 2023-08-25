MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Friday that N McGregor Avenue officially reopened to traffic from Springhill Avenue to Old Shell Road after months of construction.

The city’s project included new sidewalks, lighting, curbs and gutters. The road was also resurfaced.

N McGregor Ave.’s opening was “several months ahead of schedule,” a City of Mobile release reads.

There will be temporary lane closures in the coming weeks as final improvements and repairs are made, according to the city.

The S. McGregor Project from Dauphin Street to Airport Boulevard is a separate project and is still underway.