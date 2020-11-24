Mystic Stripers cancels 2021 parade and ball

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mystic Stripers Society has canceled its 2021 parade and ball, according to a letter sent to members on Nov. 23.

According to the letter, the decision was made in the best interest of the health of the society’s members and families because of the uncertainty in dealing with COVID-19. The letter says at the society’s membership meeting last month, members voiced their opinion to cancel the parade and were adamant in their decision.

As of now, the society plans to have a 2022 parade and ball.

Several other Mardi Gras organizations have also made the call to cancel their parades and balls.

If Alabama’s Safer At Home Order is extended into Mardi Gras season, parades and balls could be prohibited. The Alabama Department of Public Health says Mardi Gras parades and balls would be prohibited under the current order since they fall under the category of non-work-related gatherings where social distancing from different households cannot be achieved.

The current health order is set to expire on Dec. 11, so ADPH “cannot definitively state what restrictions, if any, may be in place when these events occur.”

