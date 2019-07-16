Mystic society members share concerns over Civic Center future

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One day after Mobile City Council members saw concepts for what the future of the Mobile Civic Center could look like, dozens of mystic society members shared their concerns.

While the civic center is not on the agenda, some people were signed up to present concerns to the council.

Many mystic society members have already expressed concerns over the future of Mardi Gras. An online petition has been created to share their concerns with the city and council members. Part of the petition says:

“As you know, there are efforts underway by city officials to redevelop the Civic Center site without any plans to remodel or replace the existing Civic Center, and to possibly move the balls and receptions to an old warehouse at Brookley Field. This will be incredibly disruptive to the Mardi Gras traditions in our community and will negatively affect parade goers, tourists, families, revelers and a host of other citizens that also use the facility.”