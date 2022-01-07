Mystic Mutts of Revelry kicking off Feb. 19 in Downtown Fairhope

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 19th annual Mystic Mutts of Revelry parade will kick off Feb. 19 in downtown Fairhope.

The parade benefits The Haven for Animals, a no-kill animal shelter for the City of Fairhope.

Proceeds from the parade provide:

Vet care

Vaccinations

Medicine

Food

Other items for homeless animals

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven is the Grand Marshall and emcee for this year’s “Pawjama Party themed” parade. Residents and their furry friends are encouraged to don their best pajamas to show support for The Haven.

Family-friendly festivities will start at noon followed by the parade at 1:00p.m. at Fairhope’s Community Park.

Those who register before Feb. 5 will get the chance to enter a drawing to see which pet will be King and Queen for a day.

Prices for parade passes are:

$20 per dog

$15 per person ages 12 and over

$10 for children ages 2 to 12

Free for those under 2

To register for the event or to purchase event shirts, click here.