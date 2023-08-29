MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — B&B Pet Stop in Mobile is hoping you can help it solve the mystery of a missing ferret.

General Manager, Sally Trufant says when she and her employees did a head count of the ferret bin, they realized the larger, chunky ferret was missing. A review of security cameras showed the $399 dollar ferret in a woman’s shopping cart Tuesday.

“To be fair, I’m not saying she stole it. I’m just saying she and her three children, which is also the horrifying thing, and a ferret and a shopping cart went into the bathroom and only the woman and the three children and the shopping cart came out. The ferret was not visible to us,” said Trufant.

Trufant would like to ask the woman what happened to the ferret and have it safely returned. Some people have suggested that she lock up the animals so they don’t disappear.

“It’s not gonna be where everything is under lock and key. We just don’t want to be that way. That’s not our philosophy.”

Trufant wants customers to have fun petting the animals, and says it helps them socialize and become better pets.

If you can help solve the case of the missing ferret, please call Mobile Police.