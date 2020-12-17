Mysterious bones discovered on Dauphin Island

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A flurry of activity on social media today after a man posted “he found bones in the water” near his home on Dauphin Island. 

There’s a lot of speculation of what those bones could be. One post on Facebook claims the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bones were nonhuman bones,  but after speaking with Capt. Paul Burch, he says neither he nor the Dauphin Island police chief knows anything about this discovery. So for now, the mystery remains.

Photos by Kyle Urrutia

Dauphin Island was once known as “Massacre Island.” According to DauphinIsland.org, when the French landed on Dauphin Island in 1699, they found so many skeletons scattered on the beach that they thought a massacre had taken place there. The French named the island “Massacre Island” and established a settlement on the island.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories