EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eight Mile Creek has been a dumping ground of trash for decades and residents are growing tired of the appearance.

“It’s been down here since I’ve been here,” Resident Ed Thomas said.

Old Citronelle Highway is lined with couches, TVs and debris making its way into the creek, which has lasting impacts. This is because Eight Mile Creek is a watershed that leads into the Mobile Bay, Mobile River and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. As trash contaminates the creek it also contaminates and hurts the aquatic life in it.

The Mobile Bay Estuary has been working on solving this problem for years. In 2011, they finished the last planning phase. 12 years later it is time to start the cleaning operation again.

“The watershed plan is going to take all this work that’s been done to date and then assess what’s been accomplished and look at what the current needs are to address, and then working with the community to incorporate their priorities,” program sector leader at Mobile Bay, Christian Miller said.

They are currently in the process of establishing a contractor and then outreach to the community will begin.

“It’s not something we’re doing in-house; it’s something we’re trying to take out and get input from the community,” Miller said.

The entire planning process will take about 18 months. In this phase, they will decide what is the best course of action to clean the litter and ensure it stays away.

However, residents are wanting immediate results.

“The litter and trash… just make my whole neighborhood look trashy… I mean you shouldn’t have to come down the road and see that.”

But, Miller said that this is not something that can be resolved overnight.

“It’s not gonna happen overnight and that’s the message that we are trying to relay,” Miller said.